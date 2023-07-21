Naqvi okays nazarana online website for donations in major shrines

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given his approval in principle for the creation of an online platform named Nazrana Online. This platform aims to facilitate online offerings and donations at significant shrines throughout the province. Dedicated websites will be established for revered places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shukar, and other important shrines.

The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board. Through this user-friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online. Moreover, individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the almsgiving process and witness the live distribution of alms.

To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines. Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded. Furthermore, measures will be taken to address traffic concerns, and suitable parking facilities and anchorage will be provided in the basement area.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker CM, has stressed the urgency of accelerating the renovation and improvement work at the shrines of Hazrat Pir Makki and Waris Shah.

Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman has been opened to the public, following the CM’s inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work. During his visit, he interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work. Mohsin Naqvi expressed genuine admiration for the exceptional quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine is scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility. Thanks to the blessings of Allah and the concerted efforts of the authorities involved, the shrine has now been made accessible to the devoted public, and he offered prayers for the well-being of the nation.

During the briefing, the CM was briefed about the extensive scope of the work carried out, which includes marble flooring, intricate marble work on the walls, ceiling, and dome, along with the upgraded passage and premises of the cemetery. Notably, an aesthetically pleasing arched structure has been erected at the main entrance to further enhance the shrine’s overall beauty. Maulana Muhammad Akbar Hussain, Agha Muhammad Shah Qizalbash, Provincial Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, secretaries of C&W & Auqaf departments, CCPO, divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has scheduled a meeting of the provincial cabinet for tomorrow, July 22. The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister’s Office and will focus on crucial matters concerning the province. It is set to be attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, IG police, and others.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has shared on his Twitter account that the daughter of the renowned poet Habib Jalib met with an injury last night. He expressed his prayers and good wishes for her speedy recovery. The Punjab government has pledged to provide the best medical treatment for Habib Jalib’s daughter, and she is currently receiving top-notch medical care in the VIP room of Jinnah Hospital under the supervision of expert doctors. Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the specialized healthcare and medical education minister Dr Jawad Akram is overseeing the provision of medical facilities for Habib Jalib’s daughter.