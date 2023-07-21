President urges society, family role to address disability, rehab issues

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized that society and the family system would have to play their due role to facilitate the lives of disabled persons as well as those needing rehabilitative care.

The president, addressing the concluding ceremony of a course held by the Global Rehabilitation Leadership Institute, said the community welfare had been the basis for all religions, including Islam, Christianity and Judaism, citing the examples of holy prophets, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions. He said at a time when the world lacked morality and humanism in its affairs, it was the society that would have to play its part, particularly for the welfare of persons with disabilities and those who could benefit from rehabilitation. Citing a research study, the president told the gathering that around 24 percent of Pakistan’s population suffered mental stress, including 60-70 percent of the students. He said the situation could not be addressed at a time when the country had just 600 psychiatrists and 1,200 psychologists. In such a case, the family system could prove to be a good anchor to extend its support in the form of group therapy and stress sharing.

President Alvi said without depending on the state, the family system would have to come up to play its part as in Islamic societies the communities always promulgated laws. He stressed the need for the Pakistani society to show compassion towards the persons with disabilities as generally, their attitude towards them was not welcoming. He said all the deprived segments of society, including women and 27 million out-of-school children, required due attention for redressal of their woes. He said the enrollment of out-of-school children could take decades if left up to the state while the Pakistani society could address the issue far earlier by utilising the already available infrastructure of mosques. The president said the children with physical disabilities should be enrolled in regular schools as it would sensitise other children towards their challenges.

Besides, he said more than a state, the society would have to make efforts to ease the movement of visually impaired people. The president thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for extending support to Pakistan to address the issues of disability and rehabilitation. He urged the countrymen to respect their legacy of love towards humanity, environment and nature to bring a change just by investing the intellect, not money. Earlier, WHO Representative in Pakistan Palitha Mahipala spoke high of the “incredible” leadership and the role played by President Alvi towards the issues of disabilities and rehabilitation. Similarly, he also lauded the contribution and efforts by First Lady Samina Alvi on the issues, including her traveling and interactions with the people on multiple health-related issues.