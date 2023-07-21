Program launched to help Somalian students in science & tech

In order to support Somalian students in their endeavors in science and technology as well as in the higher education sector, COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has launched a specialized “Somalia Science and Technology Cooperation Program” in a ceremony here on Friday.

The initiative was launched with the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Somalia here in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Technology. Addressing the ceremony, COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the need for joint collaborative country-specific programs to address the specific needs of each OIC member state with tailor-made solutions.

He appreciated the efforts of Somalian Ambassador Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim and the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, for launching this program. The Charge de Affairs, Embassy of the Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim appreciated the visionary initiative taken by the COMSTECH leadership to address the Science and Technology needs of his country.

He thanked Prof. Choudhary for starting country-specific programs for OIC member states specifically in the African continent, adding the program will contribute to further mutual collaboration. The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nairobi, Kenya, Saqlain Syedah addressed the launching ceremony online and appreciated the COMSTECH initiative for Somalia, and other African OIC member states.

The University of Lahore Rector Dr. Muhammad Ashraf applauded the efforts of COMSTECH for expanding collaborative programs with African countries, stating being a member of CCoE the University of Lahore is an active partner in all its programs. He informed that over 500 foreign students including 360 African students were enrolled at the University of Lahore and it has also established a Medical College in Uganda.

Chairman, Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman extended his heartfelt support on behalf of his university and the Association of Private Sector Universities to the COMSTECH-Somalia Science and Technology Cooperation. He said, “We will foster scientific and technological advancements, promote collaboration, and contribute to the development and progress of Somalia and the entire OIC region.” The Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger, Mr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, and Justice Dr. Syed Mohammad Anwar Ali, Aalim Judge, Federal Shariat Court Islamabad appreciated the COMSTECH efforts for the Science and Technology development in the OIC region and expressed their full support for COMSTECH programs.

COMSTECH in close coordination with the OIC General Secretariat, Jeddah, has launched several new initiatives and programs for the capacity building of OIC states, particularly for the African OIC LDCs. Somalia, being one of the largest OIC member states in the African continent, will play a leading role in the implementation of COMSTECH programs in the region. Under this program, the top two universities of Somalia will be able to join the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) as associate members.

COMSTECH will offer 10 fellowships to Somalian students, researchers, and technical personnel and will organize thematic workshops and training courses on emerging technologies relevant to national and regional needs in collaboration with the relevant institutions in Somalia. COMSTECH in collaboration with Islamic Development Bank and OIC General Secretariat will conduct health camps for high-quality cataract services to improve vision-related quality of life and reduce blindness-related poverty.

It also in collaboration with the relevant institutions in Somalia and Pakistan will also arrange training programs in ophthalmology and neuro-critical care for Somalian healthcare providers. Women in science fellowship program will be launched in which Somalian women scientists will be able to conduct research studies in leading Research and Development (R&D) institutions of Pakistan, and other COMSTECH member states. Similarly, in collaboration with local universities, it will launch a skill development program for technicians in different areas according to the needs of the country. This program will enable the R&D institutions of Somalia to collaborate with CCoE institutions for the exchange of knowledge, expertise, technology, and resources to develop their capacities.