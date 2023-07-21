Mobilink Bank collaborates with TIIES, PAFLA to fuel entrepreneurial success

Mobilink Bank signed two separate Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the International Institute of Entrepreneurship (TIIES) and Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) respectively. These collaborative partnerships aim to bolster financial literacy, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship. Under the collaboration, Mobilink Bank, TIIES and PAFLA will organize events and workshops, provide support to freelancers, offer academic assistance and establish incubation centers across Pakistan. Through this strategic alliance and shared commitment, Mobilink Bank, TIIES and PAFLA strive to empower entrepreneurs and drive economic growth. The parties will also collaboratively conduct roadshows and executive events all across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank, Dua Sukhera, Founder & CEO of TIIES, and Ibrahim Amin, Founder & Chairman of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), in the presence of senior officials from respective organizations at Mobilink Bank’s Headquarters in Islamabad.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion, and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Mobilink Bank will build incubation centers to assist micro and small entrepreneurs in developing their businesses and solving problems that may arise in the process. Further, the Bank will open Freelancer Accounts for existing and new members of PAFLA and TIIES, besides providing them mentorship, training, learning opportunities and co-working spaces across different cities. One key aspect of this partnership revolves around highlighting the benefits of Mobilink Bank’s DOST App and its associated services. These educational events will play a crucial role in creating awareness and understanding of the app’s features. By educating the public on the app’s functionalities, Mobilink Bank is committed to encouraging its adoption and enabling a greater number of individuals to access its inclusive digital and financial services.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank said, “These collaborations are a testament to our shared mission of empowering young entrepreneurs and igniting innovation. These strategic partnerships harness the Bank’s financial expertise alongside entrepreneurship programs from TIIES and PAFLA, creating an ecosystem that fosters and accelerates the growth of young entrepreneurs. By synergizing our strengths, we are confident in our ability to create a positive impact. Together, we are dedicated to cultivating a collaborative environment that nurtures creativity, fosters innovation, and drives economic prosperity.” Mobilink Bank remains committed to driving the entrepreneurial landscape forward with its ongoing pursuit of innovative initiatives, ensuring a thriving environment for emerging business owners and fostering their growth.