Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to 222,900 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs.222,900 on Friday against its sale at Rs.221,100 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,542 to Rs.191,100 from Rs. 189,558 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 175,176 from Rs.173,761, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs150 to Rs.2750 whereas that of and ten gram silver went down by Rs.128.6 to Rs.2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $1,966 from $1978, the association reported.