Weekly inflation falls by 0.07 percent

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.07 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on July 20, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 258.45 points as compared to 258.63 points during the past week, according to the PBS data. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.16 percent. The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.51 percent and went up to 267.24 points from last week’s 265.88 points. The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, and Rs 29,518-44,175; however increased by 0.35 percent, 0.20 percent, and 0.03 percent respectively while it declined by 0.28 percent for consumption group above Rs 44,175. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 12 (23.53%) items remained stable. The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included onions (10.29%), chicken (8.57%), bananas (8.34%), wheat flour (0.98%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.49%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.39%), cooking oil 5 liter (0.30%), petrol (3.40%) and diesel (2.64%). The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (36.06%), chillies powder (20.17%), sugar (4.77%), eggs (4.70%), gur (3.66%), shirting (2.64%) and garlic (2.31%). The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (35.27%), electricity for q1 (14.58%), pulse masoor (8.08%), LPG (1.06%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.51%). On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (126.82%), cigarettes (110.75%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), tea packet (98.99%), rice basmati broken (79.37%), rice irri-6/9 (74.14%), sugar (66.18%), potatoes (60.32%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), tomatoes (57.58%), gur (54.21%), salt powdered (53.83%) and bread (46.93%).