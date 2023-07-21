Wood leaves Australia reeling as big-hitting England on brink of Test win

MANCHESTER: England grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series leveling victory on day three of the fourth Test on Friday. After posting a rapidfire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England extended its domination when Australia was reduced to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps at Old Trafford. Mark Wood’s hostile pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 Test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner. England forced the pace of its innings at 5 1/2 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend. Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 99, most of it in a last-wicket partnership of 66 with James Anderson, who contributed 5. The 592, built on Zac Crawley’s blast of 189, was England’s highest home Ashes score since 1985, and might be enough for a win if there’s enough breaks in the expected rain.

England must win to force the series to a decider at the Oval next week. Australia, up 2-1, will retain the urn with an unlikely win or more possible draw thanks to the weather. After demoralising the Australians by batting for 107 overs and making them need 276 runs just to make England bat again, the home side prised out Khawaja before tea in Wood’s first over. After easily handling Anderson and Moeen Ali, Khawaja was taken aback by Wood’s pace and nicked behind on 18. Warner chopped on out of the blue against Woakes on 28. Smith seemed to settle with Labuschagne but when Wood came back for a third spell and only his fourth over, Smith was hurried to nick a leg-side bouncer straight behind. Wood celebrated his 100th career wicket. He got 101 soon after when Head on 1 tried to defend Wood and deflected to Ben Duckett at deep gully. Wood had 3-15 from 31 balls. Marnus Labuschagne reached stumps on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1. But Australia was four down and England had all the momentum from a two-day batting blitz.

Bairstow was left high and dry on 99 not out from just 81 balls. He has had an eventful series – a self-inflicted stumping at Lord’s, costly wicketkeeping errors and tussling with a Just Stop Oil protester – but put himself in the thick of things for all the right reasons with an outstanding innings. Despite a ring of boundary riders trying to shut him down, he hammered four sixes and 10 fours. Last man Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green’s next ball, stopping Bairstow in his tracks and making him just the second Ashes batter to finish undefeated on 99, after Steve Waugh in 1995. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were on the receiving end of muscular sixes thrashed into the leg-side, but Bairstow would have taken most satisfaction from the pair of furious blows off Australia captain Pat Cummins. England’s day started in typically lively fashion, with a morning session that added 122 runs and four wickets to the scoreboard in just 24 overs. There were half-centuries for Ben Stokes (51) and Harry Brook (61), and some success for Hazlewood, who finished with 5-126 amid the carnage.