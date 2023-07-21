‘Merry Christmas’ director talks about casting Katrina with Vijay Sethupathi in film

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan has revealed why he did an unconventional casting by taking Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on board for the film.

As per the director’s words, casting Katrina together with Vijay was the demand of the story. It needed an off-beat pairing. “When you see the film, you’ll know. The story is such that I just needed a very off-beat pairing or casting and I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films.

“I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiosity value, I hope.”

Another reason of casting the unconventional pair together according to Sriram was that the duo has never worked together therefore it will also form a new pairing.

The director made Merry Christmas in two different versions, Hindi and Tamil. He did that because he himself is a Tamilian.

While talking about the same, he added: “I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film.” They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film.” Film Merry Christmas is set to hit theatres on December 15, 2023, reports Pinkvilla.