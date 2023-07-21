Mehar Bano vacations in the US

Europe, USA, Turkey and London are favourite places for Pakistani celebrities to spend summer vacation.

Mere Paas Tum Ho actress Mehar Bano is enjoying a trip to the USA with her husband these days. Mehar Bano needed a break from her exhaustive schedule and she booked a trip to all the scenic destinations in America.

The Churails star shared candid moments with her husband and posted solo pictures in her stylish attire in order to keep her fans updated regarding her vacations.

Mehar Bano only picks up projects she believes in and openly calls out anything which goes against her beliefs.

The 29-year-old actress enjoys multiple successful projects including Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen in her career.

Clad in a blue top with skirt, the Balaa diva’s look is the ultimate summer vibe in the latest posts.

Social media users expressed their love for the Lollywood star through their comments on her post.