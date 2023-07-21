Anwar Maqsood’s son says fake tweets and accounts put father’s life in danger

Renowned musician Bilal Maqsood said his celebrity father Anwar Maqsood’s life is in danger because of the fake social media posts in his name.

Bilal Maqsood, one-half of the popular music band Strings, expressed concern about how the fake posts put Anwar Maqsood’s life at risk by sharing screenshots of the posts made in his father’s name.

“These kinds of fake tweets only put my Abbu’s life in danger,” he stated. “This guy has already blocked me. Please can you all report this account. Abbu does not post anything on social media. His actual account has solely three posts. We made that account so we can report all the fake ones.”

Netizens told the artists to report the fake accounts and posts so action is taken against the elements.

It is pertinent to mention that Anwar Maqsood comments on social and national issues through his writing and television shows. His content received widespread praise.