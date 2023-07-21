Feroze Khan urges fans to go easy on Aliza

One of the most eminent actors of Pakistan Feroze Khan extended a humble plea to fans mocking his ex-wife Aliza over the internet to go easy on her. In a heartfelt message on the social platform Twitter, the charismatic Feroze Khan beseeched his admirers to refrain from criticising his former spouse Aliza Sultan. Feroze Khan said that whatever happened between them was their own matter and it is settled now. Hence, his fans should lower the resistance for her and let her live peacefully. While acknowledging his fans support for him, Feroze Khan vowed to no longer spread animosity. However, some of his fans were anti-thetical to the idea and said “You want us to support those who never showed respect in your regard and damaged your name and fame.” In 2022, Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan parted ways, with Aliza accusing Feroze Khan of physical and psychological abuse.