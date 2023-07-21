Cooperation in Conflict

Last week, Pakistan allowed gushing water from Suleman Headworks at Sutlej to flow downstream in a damage-control measure to save farmers in Indian Punjab. Rounds of appreciation followed on social media, where this humanitarian gesture was widely acclaimed by famers and influencers alike. That humanity should trump all political notions was reiterated by those who wished their leaders to follow the voice of reason over frenzied emotions.

While havoc had been prevented then, rainclouds continue to lash upon the mainland and floods and landslides are uprooting communities in every corner. With Yamuna waves lapping the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal, rivers like Ravi and Sutlej are swelling beyond the capacity of dams and therefore, Pakistan again stands on the edge of yet another dilemma. As we anticipate the upcoming monsoon rains with bated breath, our rivers are in no position to stomach record-breaking inflows. Such instances emphasise the importance of cooperation between India and Pakistan because neither can choose to remain isolated from its neighbourhood.

It was only a while ago when hawks in New Delhi were determined to leave no stone unturned in tearing apart a historic treaty that has withstood the diplomatic tensions of the last seven decades. That experts have repeatedly sounded alarm bells over the fragility of the Indus water basin as among the most over-stressed aquifers is an open secret but the situation has become all the more dire for Pakistan because of its exclusive reliance on the gigantic river flourishing life across its breadth. However, our uproar at upstream dam projects as a direct contravention of the Indus Waters Treaty has been sternly dismissed in the name of national interests. India would do well to remember that no state can survive on its own. Meanwhile, there’s a lot that Pakistan also needs to do to protect itself from the menace of climatic change. From dams to reservoirs to investment in aggressive preservation of our fast-dwindling resources, Pakistan’s crusade for survival is a race against time. *