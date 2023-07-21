Cancel Culture

A highly anticipated live-action film Barbie, whose star-studded ensemble caught the world by storm, is latest to hang precariously between censor board and cinemas. With a series of confusing announcements about bans, revocations and ticket remunerations hitting social media on Friday, people were confused about the actual status.

Latest reports suggested the film was running successfully in Sindh and Islamabad while Punjab Film Censor Board had a bone to pick with the showcasing of pro-LGBTQ content. While a country may be free to choose what it wishes to withhold from its public, these standards are supposed to be upheld uniformly. We’ve been here on numerous occasions before. In the past, authorities have very casually slapped obscenity stamps on selective titles while many, many others have been allowed despite the discomforting presence of vulgarity, violence and bigotry.

The discourse gained relevance when Joyland, Pakistan’s first-ever submission to the prestigious Cannes, was pushed to a dusty corner because it dared to pull back the curtains of societal prejudices. The crippling absence of a uniform, coherent entertainment policy has long been echoed but neither the leading players nor the authorities appear interested in committing to anything worthwhile. Pakistan would do well to remember that cinematographically curated images are a mirror held up to nature. Its films and theatrical productions carry the potential to project its soft side to the world. We have replete examples from the likes of India, Turkey and South Korea whose actors have done a finer job of diplomacy than any seasoned ambassador. If they can commit to changing their narrative on the basis of soft diplomacy, what depth of the barrel is Pakistan waiting for its impression to fall to? Cancelling a foreign production might not appear that significant but in an industry as fragile as ours, every cut digs a thousand times deeper. *