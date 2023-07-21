Sindh imposes ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10

The Sindh Home Department banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 on Thursday.

To keep Muharram peaceful, the government has implemented several measures in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPC.

Women, children under the age of 12, elders, individuals with impairments, journalists, law enforcement, and employees of key services are exempt from the limitation.

The new Islamic calendar year 1445 AH will begin with the holy month, which started today (July 20), and the Youm-e-Ashur will take place on July 29 (Saturday).

The Sindh Home Department claimed that carrying any kind of ammunition or weapons is now prohibited, with the exception of uniformed personnel, police, rangers, and LEAs.

People have been warned against putting up obscene posters, banners, distributing fliers, and wall chalking in addition to the “misuse” of loudspeakers being outlawed.

The home department also prohibited using VCRs and cable television in hotels and public areas. When a mourning procession goes by, no one should be on the roofs of houses, buildings, or other structures.

There can never be more than five people gathered together at once, unless they’re taking part in majlis, tazia, or Muharram processions.

The federal government has also given the go-ahead for military personnel to be stationed all around the nation during the holy month of Muharram in order to maintain security.