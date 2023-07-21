‘Conference on Diplomacy for Development call for boosting US-Pakistan economic ties

Speakers at a ‘Conference on Diplomacy for Development”, held in Houston, Texas, called for deepening the economic relationship between Pakistan and the United States in order to bring the two countries even closer together.

The Conference was organized by the International Academy of Letters USA, the Rupani Foundation, and the Ismaili Council for the South Western USA.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, and the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Elizabeth Horst, jointly chaired a session on the “Role of Trade Diplomacy in Pakistan-US relations”.

The session was attended by thirty-five prominent Pak-American businessmen, entrepreneurs, professionals and area experts having successful business ventures and who are also investing in different projects in Pakistan, according to a press release of the Pakistan embassy. Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, a businessman, underscored the importance of investment in education and health sector which he said was critical in enhancing productivity of the young population. Dr. Azeem-ud-Din, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist in Houston, highlighted his efforts in promoting and projecting Islamic art. He emphasized the need for greater efforts to introduce Pakistan, its culture and its products to the US audience. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President, Houston Karachi Sister City Association, underscored the need for greater exchanges, especially trade delegations between Pakistan and the US for building strong linkages between the business communities of the two countries.

Nasruddin Rupani, Chairman Rupani Foundation and the Ibn-e-Sina Foundation, called for putting greater focus on ‘impact investment’. He briefed the participant about GB Invest initiative which aims at promoting investments in Gilgit Baltistan, ab region most suited for ‘impacy investment.’

Ilyas Baig, alsso a businessman, appreciated the establishment of Special Facilitation Investment Council which he said was critical for improving investment climate.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Oil and Gas sector expert, underscored the need for ensuring rule of law and providing necessary support and facilitation to businesses coming from the United States. Ms. Mehnaz Zaidi highlighted the importance of ensuring greater female participation in the workforce and providing them with more opportunities to emerge as successful entrepreneurs.

Farhan Shabbir suggested that indigenous resources of energy should be explored for inexpensive energy. Another participant emphasized upon the need for ensuring necessary infrastructure and protections to the investors. Other speakers, including Maryam Khan, Sarah Sheikh, Ilyas Chaudhry, highlighted existing potential and the issues in way to greater investment and strengthening of Pak-US economic relations.