Jafal of PTV wins 6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf title

ISLAMABAD: The 6th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament concluded at the picturesque Piffers Golf Course, Abbottabad after three days of fervent golfing on Thursday. While all participants battled it out exceptionally spiritedly in this event for second tier professionals of the national golf scene, the phenomenal ones managed to achieve refined positions of acclaim and admiration with their command over application of golfing skills. In the spotlight was Jafal Hussain of PTV who contested the final days 18 holes as if his life support depended on it. His shot making was perfection oriented and his nerves stayed calm and cool whenever he handled the putter. Excellence on and around the greens fetched him an 18 holes score of gross 63, eight under par, helped by nine birdies. Supporting pars added up to eight and a single bogie also crept in to prove that he was human. All this distinction loaded golfing enabled Jafal to lift his standing from 14th at the start of the final round to the title winner, when the match ended. In the process, he completely startled his adversaries who had eyes on the title. A momentous performance by Jafal reflected on his capabilities and mastery and hopefully, his employers PTV would likely to honour him.

While ascendancy of Jafal remained noteworthy, there were others who came up with agreeable performances. Azmat Khan of Peshawar ended with scores of 74, 71 and 67 and an aggregate of 212. He won the second position and lost to Jafal by three strokes. Jafal had an aggregate of 209. M Afzal of Okara came third and his scores were 72,70 and 72 and match aggregate score was 214.