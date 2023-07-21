Women’s Security

The facade of progress and development repeatedly portrayed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be shredded apart by the dark realities reeking under his nose. Contrary to his accolades of a rich, diverse history that dates back millions of years, the India of 2023 is not an ideal place for anyone other than upper-caste, fair-skinned men practising JHInduism. While the prime minister has issued a stern warning against a heart-wrenching graphic video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern conflict-torn state of Manipur, there’s only so much words alone can achieve if not followed by a concrete line of action. Last few years have seen an alarming uptick in gender-based violence become a norm where all calls for greater accountability are met with lukewarm, half-hearted responses. For a country that takes great pride in a long list of its fiery goddesses and powerful deities and spares no occasion to lecture its neighbours on the rights of women, among other minorities, India does a terrible job of walking the talk. If buzzworthy campaigns like Nirbhaya Fund and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao could herald a revolution, the shameful statistics of rape, acid attacks and domestic violence would have long been dealt with. However, reform measures only play their part when the governments step down from the shining pedestals and actually strike at the root causes. No determination has yet been seen when it comes to authorities improving law enforcement or providing comprehensive solutions to the problems of women’s safety and security. Many, if not all, cases of assaults and abuse occur because the culprits have been encouraged by a general sense of impunity. No matter how horrifying the crime may be, they’ll most likely let go with a slap on the wrist. A government that is only interested in fighting fires with platitudes and heated campaigns against its neighbours might make for colourful headlines but nothing more and nothing else. *