Fawad Chaudhry apologises to ECP in contempt case

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry issued a verbal apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday. A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was presiding over the contempt proceedings. As the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader apologised to the ECP for his statements, the CEC said that, “You insulted the ECP. Your party chairman used disrespectful language against my wife.” Fawad however stressed that he had “no personal issues with the CEC or the ECP”, adding that he was “the party spokesman at the time and all statements were in accordance with the party policy”. He then went on to request the ECP to “let the matter go” as he had apologised verbally. Upon this, the ECP ordered him to submit a written apology before adjourning the hearing until August 1. Later, Fawad told reporters outside the ECP that “I have no personal dispute with the institution, everything I said was the party’s point of view. I will soon submit a written apology as well.” On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant against the former minister in the ECP contempt case against him.