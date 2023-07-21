3 cops among 4 martyred in Khyber suicide attack

The death toll from the suicide attack in the Bara Bazar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber tribal district rose to four after two more wounded cops succumbed to their injuries, police said Thursday. A policeman was martyred and 10 others were injured after a terrorist blew himself up when the police intercepted him and his accomplice while entering the tehsil compound – which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the counter-terrorism department (CTD). However, more casualties were reported later, pushing the death toll up.

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack was led by two terrorists who entered the compound from the main and rear gates. Both of the terrorists were killed in the attack. Sharing updates on the matter, police said that a section of the CTD’s cell caved in after the explosion. Rescue and search operation was underway while the bomb disposal squad and CTD teams were present at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 officials said 10 policemen had been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Earlier, the Hayatabad Medical Complex administration said that a body and four injured – including three cops – were brought to the medical facility.

Some of the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency as well. Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion. The KP police suffered another attack Wednesday night when two cops were martyred, and two others were injured in a firing incident in the Regi area of Peshawar. Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the cops at the entry checkpoint near Regi Model Town Police Station and fled. The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment. The martyred were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.