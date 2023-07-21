PTI chief can be arrested during cipher probe: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) might arrest former prime minister Imran Khan if he fails to cooperate with their investigation into the cipher. The minister’s warning comes a day after Imran’s ex-principal secretary – in an alleged confession that surfaced on Wednesday – accused his former boss of using a cipher from Pakistan’s mission in the US to gain political mileage and build an “anti-establishment narrative” on the back of the “confidential” document.

“The FIA has summoned the PTI chairman in the cipher investigation. If he does not cooperate during the inquiry stage, he could face possible arrest. Following the investigation, the FIA will make recommendations based on evidence regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal cases should be filed,” the minister stated on Twitter. In a surprising turn of events, Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, resurfaced after a letter attributed to him regarding his statement against Imran emerged. He has now returned home, his lawyer said. Azam went missing on June 15 and a case regarding his kidnapping was registered by the Islamabad police. According to the complaint, he left his house in the capital in the evening and did not return. A petition seeking the recovery of Azam Khan is also pending before the IHC.