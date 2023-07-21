PRCS joins hands with Japanese Embassy, SPJD to boost emergency medical services

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) arranged a commemoration event to mark the commissioning of nine ambulances donated by the Embassy of Japan GGP (Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects) Unit in Islamabad and the Society for Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy (SPJD) in Tokyo. The handover ceremony for the ambulances took place at the PRCS National Headquarters after a 3-day specialized training session. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, PRCS Treasurer Mr. Irshad Mehmood, member of PRCS managing body Brig (Retd) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Counselor of the Embassy of Japan Mr. Ishii Kensuke, officials from the Japan Embassy, SPJD trainers, as well as PRCS officers and volunteers.

During the 3-day training, the SPJD delegation from Japan provided specialized training to PRCS drivers, first aiders, and relevant volunteers in Emergency Medical Services (EMS). This training aimed to ensure the optimal utilization of the donated ambulances and enhance the capabilities of PRCS in providing efficient emergency medical services.

At the closing ceremony held at the PRCS National Headquarters, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Japan GGP Unit and the Society for Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy for their generous donation of ambulances. He emphasized the significance of strong partnerships in bolstering PRCS’s capacity to deliver effective emergency medical services to the people of Pakistan. Sardar Shahid Ahmed also expressed hope for the continued support from the Japanese counterparts in the future. Counselor of the Embassy of Japan Mr. Ishii Kensuke, speaking on the occasion, highlighted that the specialized training provided by the Japanese delegation would further enhance the skills and knowledge of PRCS personnel, enabling them to respond to medical emergencies with professionalism and expertise. He acknowledged the value of the ambulances as a significant addition to PRCS’s emergency response capabilities.

During the event, Chairman PRCS presented mementos to the delegates from the Society for Promoting Japanese Diplomacy (SPJD) and praised their efforts in training PRCS staff in Emergency Medical Services. Certificates were distributed to the participants of the 3-day training session, and Chairman PRCS, along with others, inspected the ambulances and observed a simulation exercise on emergency services performed by PRCS drivers and first aiders. Before the commemoration event, PRCS hosted a dinner and opening ceremony on Monday to honor the collaboration between PRCS and the Embassy of Japan. Philanthropists, dignitaries, representatives from the corporate sector, and partners from the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement attended the ceremony.