Govt to address Nullah Lai problem on priority basis: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Nullah Lai at Rawalpindi to monitor water flow near Katarian Bridge and inspected surrounding localities and issued necessary directions to the administration in this regard. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha briefed the CM about water situation in Nullah Lai. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that more rain has been forecasted till July 23rd, adding that all concerned departments should remain alert, said a handout issued here.

He directed that dewatering pumps and heavy machinery should remain fully functional and all relevant staff should remain present on their duties and evacuation of people should be the foremost priority in case of any untoward situation. Commissioner Rawalpindi apprised the CM that 205 mm rainfall occurred in Rawalpindi on Wednesday however water from banks of Nullah Lai did not spill over. The maximum level of water at Katarian remained at 19 feet. CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the media said that Rawalpindi administration did a commendable work despite unusual downpour, adding that he has paid a visit to encourage the administration. The city received 205 mm rainfall as funds amounting to Rs.120 million are being spent on the cleanliness of nullahs in Rawalpindi, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said the government would make an endeavour to launch a project so that the problem of Nullah Lai could be resolved on permanent basis. An operation against encroachments surrounding nullahs is underway, he remarked. To a question, the caretaker CM said the Punjab government is taking measures to improve treatment facilities in the hospitals of Punjab including Rawalpindi. Funds for hospitals have been allocated whereas more funds to other hospitals would be provided within one week, he added. He outlined that all necessary resources are being assured for other projects of Rawalpindi. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, RPO, CPO Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday visited Kattarian area and inspected water flow in Nullah Lai. The CM also inspected the area around Nullah Lai and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the chief minister about the arrangements finalized for Monsoon and water situation in Nullah Lai. Mohsin Naqvi said that more rains were predicted till July 23 and all the departments concerned should remain alert. The de-watering pumps and heavy machinery should be made fully operational and all relevant staff should also be on duty, he directed. The chief minister instructed that evacuation of the residents from low-lying areas near Nullah Lai should be the first priority in any emergency situation. The Commissioner briefed the CM that 205 mm rainfall was recorded in Rawalpindi on Wednesday but, the water did not come out from the banks of Nullah Lai. The maximum water level at Kattarian Point was 19 feet while at Gawalmandi, it was 16 feet, he said adding that high alert was issued at both places when the water level reached at 20 feet. while talking to the media, the CM said in spite of the unusual rain, the Rawalpindi administration had done a good job. “I have come to encourage them,” he added.

The CM said that the situation was under control now. About Rs 120 million were spent to clean the drains before the start of Monsoon rains, he added. Mohsin Naqvi said that the operation against encroachments around the drains was going on and would continue. He informed that solid steps were being taken to improve medical treatment facilities across the province including Rawalpindi. Funds have been released for some hospitals while others will also be provided funds within one week, he informed and added that all necessary resources would be provided for other projects of Rawalpindi.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and other officers were present on the occasion. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at tehsil compound in Bara Bazaar of district Khyber. In a statement issued here, he expressed deep admiration for the bravery displayed by the martyred policemen who fearlessly thwarted the attack. These courageous police officials have sacrificed their lives to bring the terrorists to justice and prevent their malicious intentions from causing significant harm, he said.

The martyred policemen are true heroes of the nation, as they safeguarded the tehsil compound Bara Bazaar from a potential catastrophe. Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured policemen. He also conveyed his profound sympathies to the families of the martyrs and the injured, recognizing the immense sacrifice they have made in service to the country.