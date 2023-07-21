Punjab Police promoting use of modern technology: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the working of Punjab Police has been developed on modern technology through software, applications and other programs. Police service centers across the province have provided fast and efficient service to the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar added that equal attention and provision of additional resources have been ensured for anti-crime operations as well as investigations. Thousands of officers have been promoted according to the merit and seniority to raise the morale of the police force.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the health screening of the force is complete, vaccination is ongoing, bravery medals are being launched for successful completion of dangerous operations. He expressed these views while talking to the under-training officers participating in the 37th Mid-Career Management Course who came on a study visit to the Central Police Office. The delegation from National Institute of Management Karachi was informed about the working and professional affairs of Punjab Police.

Dr. Usman Anwar informed the training officers of the delegation about service delivery and recent anti-crime measures. IG Punjab also answered the questions asked by the under-training officers included in the delegation. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the participants of the delegation about police working and operational procedures. The participants of the delegation were also given a visit to the Martyred and Ghazi Wall and other parts in the Central Police Office. At the end of the visit, IG Punjab gave commemorative souvenirs to the head of the delegation and other officers.

On this occasion, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Training Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi and other officers were also present. Furthermore, An MoU has been signed between Punjab Police and the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) for modern treatment of hearing and speech impaired special children of Punjab Police employees. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) Dr Afzal Alam signed the MoU. IG Punjab added that under the MoU, focal persons will be appointed for the treatment of special children affected by the hearing and speech of the police employees.

The data of the affected children will be shared mutually so that practical measures can be taken for immediate treatment. Dr. Usman Anwar added that the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) will provide free and discounted speech language therapy services to the special children of police employees. Police will organize a camp for free newborn hearing screening services at Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital. IG Punjab added that the society will conduct free audiological testing of children under twelve years of age of police employees, the MoU between Punjab Police and the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments is a milestone in the treatment of affected children. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara and CEO (SADA) Air Commodore Retired Inam ul Haq Raja and other officers were also present in the ceremony. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin and AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers participated in the ceremony.