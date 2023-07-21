Kundi stresses tolerance, unity during Muharram

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the holy month of Muharram-ul Haram gives us the lesson of sacrifice, unity and remaining steadfast on the truth. In a message in connection with the first month of the new Islamic year Muharram-ul Haram, he said during the holy month, there was a need to adopt the principles of tolerance and unity among Muslims in order to foil nefarious designs of anti-Islam and anti-state forces. In this regard, he said let us pledge to follow the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said martyrs of Karbala who were benefactors not only of Muslims but also of humanity proved by their character what it means to stand firm on the religion and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (BPUH). He said the role of martyrs of Karbala was a beacon to Muslims until the Day of Judgment and added that we have to adopt the attitude of giving preference and priority to give rights to others, first.