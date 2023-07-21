Enhancing education standards primary aim of EPC: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday said that the primary aim of the Education Parliamentarians Caucus established in the Senate was to foster collaboration among provinces, federation and educational institutions to enhance education standards in the country. Addressing a seminar on education jointly organized by the Education Parliamentarians Caucus (EPC), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), he said, “The purpose of setting up the education caucus in the Senate is to foster dialogue and cooperation, creating a collaborative approach towards enhancing education standards in Pakistan,”

The event brought together representatives and experts in the field of education. The Chairman Senate expressed the hope that friendly countries and organizations, including Japan, would extend technical support to bolster the education sector in Pakistan. He acknowledged the significance of learning from Japan’s development experiences and encouraged sending teachers abroad for training and exposure to enrich their knowledge.

“Knowledge is the real jewel, and education goes beyond mere degrees and certificates. We must invest in skill development for our children, and identify the reasons behind our lag in the education domain,” he added. He stressed the importance of investing in teacher recruitment, training, professional development and curriculum reforms to promote digital literacy.

The Chairman also highlighted the need to explore alternative and innovative educational models to further advance the education landscape in the country. Sanjrani urged all participants to actively identify current challenges and obstacles facing the education system and work collaboratively to overcome them. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Education Parliamentarians Caucus, JICA, PIPS, and other contributing organizations for their efforts in organizing the seminar and promoting educational development in Pakistan.

Senator Sana Jamali, the Convener of Education in her speech expressed her immense pleasure and gratitude for the strong collaboration between EPC and JICA, emphasizing the urgent need to address the critical issue of “Empowering Pakistan’s Future through Education.” She commended the Education Parliamentarians’ Caucus for its dynamic role in championing the cause of education, with a strategic focus on fostering cooperation and collaboration among all stakeholders involved in shaping the nation’s educational landscape.

The seminar delved into the myriad challenges faced by the education sector in Pakistan, highlighting the alarming number of out-of-school children, limited access to quality education and disparities based on gender, socio-economic status and geography. Senator Jamali stressed the importance of turning the education sector from a crisis to a catalyst for human development and progress, with a particular emphasis on addressing the issues of out-of-school children, girls’ education, budget allocations and the convergence of traditional and non-traditional education systems.

Senator Sana Jamali, in her capacity as the Convener of EPC, expressed her optimism about the meaningful discussions held during the seminar, believing that the pragmatic recommendations put forth in the declaration will serve as a benchmark for future multi-stakeholder partnerships. She reaffirmed her commitment to implementing Articles 25-A and 37(b), providing free and compulsory education for all children and eradicating illiteracy in Pakistan.