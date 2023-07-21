Result-oriented steps to control drug addiction in educational institutes

The incidents of drug addiction in educational institutions have increased concerns of civil society members highlighting the need to take result-oriented steps to control the looming threats posed by the menace to the future of young generation. The presence of drugs in educational institutions and rising incidents of addiction are regarded by people as sword of Damocles directly related to many social evils in the society. “First, I started smoking cigarettes in the company of my school fellows and later hashish in a deep depression after my family abandoned me following my unsuccessful marriage and unemployment,” said Sajid Khan, a drug addict and resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

Sajid now living with his married sister was struggling to bring himself back to normal life but he has lost self-respect due to indulgence in the social evil of drug addiction. He said that most drug addicts were mocked by youth and sometimes by children mainly due to their appearances and begging becomes their habit for purchase of narcotics besides a stigma for their families.

Dr Khalid Mufti, former Principal of Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Head of the Psychiatry Department said, “Depression and anxiety have mostly gained roots due to socioeconomic imbalances and unemployment.” He said that vulnerable students were trying to find new ways to overcome depression and anxiety creating inroads for drugs to enter educational institutions.

“It is not only the easy availability of drugs in educational institutions that is affecting the minds of students but the environment is also pushing youngsters towards the abyss of drug use from where it is very difficult to return to normal life,” he explained. Dr Mufti said, “Society has passed through various forms of transformation during the last 30 years, and the depression cannot decrease by simply visiting a park or watching a movie in the cozy environment of the home.” He said, “The scenario demands adopting a more pragmatic and result-oriented strategy that addresses the root cause of the problem besides creating awareness amongst people, parents, and students about the harmful effects of drug addiction.”

“We should also consider social and psychological factors that are associated with increased cases of drug addiction in our society,” said Dr Khalid Mufti, who runs a rehabilitation center for drug-affected people.” He said accepting rehabilitated students as a part of society was a factor that could provide drug addicts hope to live and survive with dignity. “Rehabilitation of drug victims will be an insurmountable task and if the addicts were not provided chances, hope, support, and respect, it will be impossible for them to overcome the haunting of their past”, he added. He said changing the mindset of students about the use of drugs was of supreme importance that could be done through proper counseling and orientation.

Dr Khalid Mufti suggested community mobilization and changing the mindset of people to support drug addicts, saying it would give them confidence in having social support and courage to survive. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government is also working hard to eradicate the menace from society. Therefore, the provincial government took various measures to control the spread of narcotics,” he added. The Social Welfare Department spokesman said under the ‘Drugs free Peshawar campaign’ thousands of drug victims were rehabilitated.