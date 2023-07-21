UNFPA, ILO strengthen ties for sustainable development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Thursday aimed at achieving sustainable development in Pakistan. The accord will develop joint programmes and strategies to provide comprehensive support to the government and people of Pakistan to meet commitments under various regional and international forums and frameworks, including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Colombo Process, Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), a press release said. “In promulgating labour laws and labour policies with the population policies and related action plans, this collaboration will also extend to initiatives focused on the prevention of violence against women and children, fostering safer and healthier communities,” said UNFPA Representative Dr Luay Shabaneh. He also indicated that the collaboration will empower Government bodies to formulate and implement evidence-based policies and programs in strengthening capacities in data management systems, analysis, dissemination, research, and studies.