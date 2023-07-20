Aagha Ali reveals suffering from incurable skin disease

One of the most admired showbiz actors, Agha Ali, has revealed that he has been suffering from incurable skin disease for the past 14 years. During a podcast conversation, Ali conversed regarding his health and revealed that he had been suffering from a skin condition for the past 14 years, which can be just controlled with medications, but he hasn’t found a complete cure yet. Despite this illness, “Allah has given me the courage to sit in front of everyone today.” Actor Ali said he was not highly educated, “I consider myself fortunate that my passion became my livelihood. To be honest, apart from acting, I didn’t have any other option. I couldn’t afford the fees, so I couldn’t pursue higher education; I have only completed graduation.” He further said he used to like Bollywood, but now it seemed to have lost its charm because many of the films were not particularly good. “The issue with the Pakistani film industry is that one person does the work, whereas someone else takes the credit,” he added.