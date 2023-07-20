Roots Millennium faculty wins Regional Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award-2023

ISLAMABAD: Roots Millennium Future World School, a leading educational institution dedicated to nurturing young minds, is delighted to announce that Ms. Uzma Siraj, a distinguished member of Roots Millennium Future World Schools faculty, has been honored with the prestigious Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award (Regional Winner 2023) says a press release. This remarkable achievement not only recognizes the outstanding dedication of The Millennium Education teachers but also highlights Millennium Education’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of education and fostering a culture of excellence.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, presented by the renowned Cambridge University, is a distinguished accolade that pays tribute to exemplary teaching practices and the remarkable contributions of educators worldwide. The Millennium Education Group is immensely proud to share that Uzma Siraj from the Future World School, Karachi has been recognized as the Regional Winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards for the Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan region. This accomplishment is a testament to her exceptional abilities and relentless commitment to the growth and success of her students.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, organized by the Cambridge University Press, is a global competition that celebrates the efforts of teachers who go above and beyond to inspire and empower their students. Uzma Siraj has emerged as the outstanding candidate from a pool of 11,000 exceptional educators worldwide, showcasing her extraordinary teaching abilities and unwavering dedication.

Ms. Uzma Siraj has consistently demonstrated her passion for education, innovative teaching methodologies, and a deep understanding of her students’ unique needs. Her unwavering commitment to their holistic development, academic excellence, and character building has set her apart as an exceptional educator. Through her tireless efforts and infectious enthusiasm, she has not only ignited a love for learning among her students but has also instilled in them the values of curiosity, creativity, and resilience.

At The Millennium Education Future World Schools & Colleges, we firmly believe that exceptional educators like Uzma Siraj are the backbone of our institution. Their dedication, expertise, and ability to inspire have a transformative impact on the lives of our students. This prestigious award reflects our commitment to recruiting and nurturing top-tier teaching talent and creating an environment where educators can thrive, innovate, and make a lasting difference says by Ms. Abeer Rajput Senior Manager Department of International Qualifications DIQ at The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI extends his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Uzma Siraj for her outstanding achievement and express his deepest appreciation for her tireless efforts in shaping the minds of future leaders, and says that her dedication serves as an inspiration to the entire educational community, reinforcing our mission to provide a world-class education that prepares students to excel in an ever-evolving world.