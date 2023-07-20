Shehbaz consults MQM on formation of interim set-up

A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by the Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday and discussed in detail the matter of formation of caretaker governments besides overall current political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also part of the delegation. Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the prime minister’s consultations with the allies with respect to formation of the caretaker governments. During the meeting, matter of the recent population census also came under discussion. The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on personally monitoring the federal government’s ongoing projects in Karachi and ensuring speedy work on these projects on priority basis.

The MQM delegation also praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team’s efforts for completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Notably, PM Shehbaz has continued his marathon meetings to thrash out a consensus on the timing of the upcoming general elections, as well as the shape of the caretaker government that would oversee the polling process.In a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held at the PM House, the leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and consulted about the caretaker set-up. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present during the meeting. According to the sources, it was decided during the meeting that other coalition parties would also be consulted. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to introduce reforms on priority basis in the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) inflicting loss to the national exchequer. The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the reforms in the SOEs, instructed to ensure the transparency in the process of outsourcing the services as well as public-private partnership.

He said the government would ensure that the caretaker government carried forward the policies of the national interest to achieve consistent progress. The prime minister said the government was taking all-out measures to uplift the working of institutions at par with international standards and provide the best facilities to the masses.

In the briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was told that the reforms process of the SOEs was going on swiftly. It was told that government would ensure the inclusion of experts in the boards of the SOEs to establish modern systems and provide better facilities.

The prime minister was briefed on the performance indicators of the institutions as well as the corporations and the ongoing reforms process there.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor Ahad Cheema and special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and senior officers attended the meeting.