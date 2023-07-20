Azam’s statement a set of contradictions

Terming a statement attributed to ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan, who went missing last month, on US cypher conspiracy “unverified”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said it was a “set of contradictions”. As per reports circulating on mainstream and social media, the former bureaucrat has “recorded” a statement, terming the US cypher a “conspiracy” used by the deposed premier to “manipulate for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition”. Reacting to his recent statement, a spokesperson of the PTI said that the former bureaucrat is still missing, adding that his statement’s factuality is yet to be determined. Earlier in the day, the ousted prime minister, who was removed from office through a no-confidence vote last year in April, termed Azam an “honest man” and said he would not accept the statement until he heard the bureaucrat say it himself. The ex-principal secretary made headlines last year when audio leaks purportedly featuring the former prime minister, his party leaders and him emerged.

In one of the audio leaks, the former premier allegedly tells his then-principal secretary to “play” with the US cypher. Imran allegedly told Azam in the audio – the date of which cannot be ascertained at the moment – that “let’s just play” with the cypher and not mention America’s name. In response, Azam tells Imran a scheme of how to use the cypher to forward the PTI’s political agenda – and in that, he also suggests using Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood so the matter can be highlighted at a “bureaucratic level”.