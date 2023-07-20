Imran to be tried in special court

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the confessional statement of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, has exposed Imran Khan’s conspiracy narrative based on the diplomatic cypher. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cypher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama,” the interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. Sanaullah said former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was fully involved in concocting the cypher narrative. The cypher drama was cooked up by the then-ruling party to achieve their vested interests, he added. Referring to former principal secretary statement, the security czar said the confessional statement confirmed that making confidential state document public was a crime. “If he [Imran Khan] can sacrifice the national interest for personal gains then he can do anything.” He went on to say that the cypher conspiracy made it clear that May 9 incident was the continuation of the same plot. Sanaullah said the former PM’s confessional statement against Imran was a charge sheet against him. “PTI chairman will be held accountable for this crime. This is a matter of national interest,” the interior minister added. Sanaullah said a case will be registered against the PTI chief following his former principal secretary’s confessional statement and a state will become a complainant in the matter. “This case will be sent to a special court,” he added.