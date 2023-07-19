Nadia Jamil shares her horrific childhood experiences

Nadia Jamil is a highly talented Pakistani television actress who has made her mark in numerous successful TV drama serials, such as “Damsa,” “Durre Shehwar,” “Mujhey Jeene Do” and “Jo Bichar Gaey.”

Besides her acting prowess, Nadia Jamil is known for her immense courage. A few years ago, she bravely faced and overcame a battle with breast cancer.

Not only is Nadia Jamil a stunning and skilled individual, but she is also a vocal Pakistani celebrity who actively raises her voice on important social issues. Recently, she displayed her courage once again by sharing a horrifying incident from her childhood. In an interview with The Voice of America Urdu, Nadia Jamil spoke about her traumatic experiences and the reasons behind her decision to speak up about them.

Nadia Jamil said, “I was being harassed or abused by the house help at my own house. I reported the incident to the family but no one paid the head to it. I also became quiet and didn’t react to it because no one took it seriously. I thought it was not a big deal but it was after the Kasur incident when I decided to speak up for the awareness of those kids who become victims. I wanted to tell the kids to speak up and never stop living their life, I took the matter to social media and I was surprised to see how common was, and I got a great response. In Pakistan, it is quite a normal practice. If such a practice is common in a society, then one must learn that society has a lot of rising psychological issues which need to be addressed. Awareness campaigns should be run, kids must be taught about good touch and bad touch. I would urge parents to stay with their kids all the time, don’t leave them alone. Most importantly, we need to educate people”

Here is what Nadia Jamil tweeted, she wrote, “1st time I was sexually abused I was 4 years old, then 9, then 17/18. It has taken me years to fight deep depression, sadness, fear & a shame I had no business feeling, to be where I am now. Healed. Not just surviving but thriving. There is a way from pain to peace. You are never alone. Love Nado.”