Sahir Ali Bagga announces to produce film

Famous Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga has announced to make a film based on patriotic theme.

While being interviewed by a private TV channel, the renowned singer mentioned that he always strives for betterment and is continuously searching for better opportunities. He has many ideas for films, some of which are already written and he will reveal the official title of the film soon.

The actor stated that this film will be on a national level, promoting patriotism and the love for the homeland. Moreover, he claimed that when the film will be completed and screened in cinemas, the audience will thoroughly enjoy it.

On this occasion, Sahir Ali Bagga’s son, Azan Ali Bagga, also expressed his views, stating that if his father offers him a role in the film, he will definitely accept it.

In response to a question, Azan Ali Bagga mentioned that when a person imitates someone, he lose his own identity. In both singing and acting, he has adopted his own style, which has been appreciated worldwide. He claims also to bring his unique style to acting, which people will love.