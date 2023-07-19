Gigi released after being arrested for marijuana in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid had a bumpy start to her summer vacation. The supermodel was embarking on a girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, a spokesperson for Cayman Islands’ Customs & Border Control confirmed to NBC News.

Shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials searched their luggage and allegedly found “a small amount of marijuana,” per the spokesperson.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and her friend were then arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, the Border Control spokesperson confirmed.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep tells E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” E! News has reached out to authorities and has not heard back. Indeed, it appears Hadid is trying to move on after the legal matter, even posting photos from her tropical getaway on social media. In fact, the 28-year-old-who is mom to her and ex Zayn Malik’s 2-year-old daughter Khai-debuted a massive dragon tattoo on her upper thigh in vacation photos posted to Instagram July 14, two days after her court appearance.