I really want to get married: Resham

Pakistani film star Resham opened up about her marriage and future plans; said she really wants to get married and settle down.

In a recent interview on a private entertainment channel, Resham addressed the questions regarding her marriage, saying she does want to get married and settle down, but hasn’t found the right person yet.

When asked to list down the three top qualities she would like to see in her life partner, the ‘Jeeva’ actor named loyalty, respect and sincerity. Speaking further about her marriage plans, Resham added, “I really want to get married and settle down, but I have not found the right person yet.”

“To be very honest, I never even made those efforts to look for a suitable person, because I believe, one cannot plan to get married and find a partner, it happens only when Allah wills,” the film star explained.

When further asked if she has any specific demands, in terms of her life partner, Resham added, “I don’t have any expectations at all. If the person is sincere to me and gives me love and respect, I will definitely get married.”

Resham is one of the leading female stars of Pakistani cinema and has worked on various superhit titles. She was conferred with the President’s Pride of Performance Award in 2021, for her contribution to Lollywood.