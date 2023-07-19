Nick Jonas sends Priyanka Chopra his warmest greetings on her “birthday”

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra will turn 41 years old, and her husband Nick Jonas wishes his beautiful wife a very happy birthday.

Nick posted a cute picture of him and Priyanka posing for the camera while seated on a yacht on his Instagram page. He appeared to have taken the photo he uploaded when they were on vacation.

The two appeared to be in the festive spirit. The actress from The Citadel sported a long patterned dress and matching white sunglasses. She chose to wear her hair in a half ponytail.

The American singer is spotted in the background sporting a bright blue sando top and beige leggings. He finished off his look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Along with the picture, he penned a short yet the sweetest note for his wife. “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love”, he wrote.

The birthday wish has caught a major attention on social media. Fans have been expressing their feelings to see the couple living happily with each other.

One of the fans commented: “When Priyanka announced her marriage with you, I had a lot of doubts. But now i understand why she chose you. I wish to see you both happy forever.”

The fan went on to say: “In the country where celebs marry for power and position, you guys are truly setting goals. Love ya Nick and Priyanka.

The comment proves that the lovely couple is becoming a source of spreading love, happiness and respect. The two have proved that age difference does not matter when there’s love.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Love Again. Nick Jonas also played a special role in the film.