Azam Khan records statement against PTI Chief over cypher controversy

In his statement, Azam Khan stated that then-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the cypher with PTI chief, which the latter described as a language blunder from Washington, claiming that the cypher can now be manipulated to create a narrative against the establishment and opposition.

According to Azam Khan, Khan allegedly used cypher to divert public attention away from the opposition’s involvement in the NCM. He also stated that Imran Khan told him that he would show the cypher to the public and spin the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners while playing the victim card.