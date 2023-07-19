No electoral alliance with any party: PML-N

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that component parties of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will contest upcoming general elections from their respective platforms, and will not enter into an electoral alliance, a private TV channel reported.

In an informal interaction with journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not enter into an electoral alliance with any political party to contest the general elections. The security czar said the ruling PML-N is certain that it will grab 200 provincial assembly and 100 National Assembly seats in Punjab in the elections due later this year.

Speaking about ongoing cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the interior minister said it is premature to comment on the outcome of the verdicts. “Whether the PTI chief would be disqualified or convicted, it is premature to say anything.” He said action should be taken against all those involved in May 9 vandalism that saw attacks on civil and military installations across the country following the PTI chief arrest in corruption cases. His statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is seeking an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest the general elections.

In March this year, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also ruled out the possibility of forging an electoral alliance with the PDM – an bloc of 13 political parties. Addressing a press conference in Vehari, the former president made it clear that the PPP would contest the next elections on the “arrow” symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling PDM. “We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government,” the PPP stalwart said ahead of the general polls in Punjab – which are scheduled to be held on April 30.