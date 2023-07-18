Poland plane crash claims 5 lives, leaves 8 injured

At least five people were killed, including the pilot, when a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw, where thirteen people were seeking shelter from bad weather.

According to the police, eight other people were injured in the crash, which was caused by bad weather, according to the authorities.

Three people were aboard the plane when it collided with the corrugated iron hangar, where 13 people were seeking shelter from the storm, according to rescuers.

“Five people died and eight others were injured, two of them seriously,” said Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak, adding that the pilot was among the dead.

Following the report of the small plane crash, emergency services responded with four helicopters and ten ambulances were dispatched to the scene in Chrcynno, a village 47 kilometres (29 miles) from Warsaw.

The plane was identified as a Cessna 208 by Polish media.

“The incident had happened at an airfield in Chrcynno,” the local fire department confirmed by uploading posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of a hangar.

The Cessna aircraft had been adapted to carry parachutists.

Marczak said police were alerted shortly after 1730 GMT and would launch an investigation.

