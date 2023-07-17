PM thanks Sri Lanka for help in securing IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday and discussed with him matters relating to the current economic situation of both the countries.

He thanked the Sri Lankan president for supporting Pakistan with regard to the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “You have played role of a true friend and a well-wisher of Pakistan, and I thank you on behalf of the people of my country,” the prime minister told the Lankan president.

He paid tributes to Sri Lanka for its role in promoting regional peace and development. He also hoped that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would come out of the economic crisis very soon.

The prime minister emphasized the need to work together to fight poverty and promote economic growth and development for the benefit of the entire region, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also expressed his desire to promote peace and enhance connectivity through regional cooperation.

The two leaders fondly recalled the close and cordial relations, and immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

The Sri Lankan president congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reaching the staff level agreement with the IMF. He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for expressing good wishes for his country.

The Lankan president appreciated the struggle and efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the difficult economic situation in Pakistan. Ranil Wickremesinghe had stressed the IMF to help Pakistan saving from default as Sri Lanka had to face very tough situation after falling into default.

Separately on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were underpinned by reservoirs of goodwill and good neighbourliness between the two countries.

“I had the pleasure of speaking to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, earlier to thank him for his support to Pakistan during my meeting with MD IMF,” he added.