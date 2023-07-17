PTI must be consulted on caretaker setup

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the meeting of Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Model Town has ratified the decisions of Dubai. Talking to media in Multan, Qureshi said that everyone knew what was discussed in the meeting in Lahore. On the issue of dissolution of assemblies, caretaker setup, two major political parties held consultations and decisions were taken. The PTI leader said, “Now they will take other PDM parties into confidence. Decisions have been taken, consultations have to be made with other parties.” The PTI vice chairman, taking a dig at the ruling alliance, said other parties of PDM would be invited at a lavish tea party. They would take other PDM parties into confidence over the decisions which had been taken already. He said it was quite clear now that new caretaker prime minister would be affiliated to which party. “It is preplanned that what type of caretaker setup will be installed,” he said. “Who has to decide the political future of Pakistan? The leaders of the two major parties have to do it or the right will be given to the people? he asked. He said that a committee on electoral reforms had been formed under the chairmanship of Ayaz Sadiq which were trying to finalise the reforms in haste. Qureshi said PTI was an important stakeholder. PTI should also be taken into confidence. He said Raja Riaz was a so called leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. Qureshi further said some cracks were visible in Istehkam – e – Pakistan Party (IPP). “It appears that the IPP is going to suffer from stability issues,” Shah said.