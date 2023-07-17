Masses bearing brunt of PTI’s economic destruction: Marriyum

Marriyum-Aurangzeb-Birth-Education-Parents-Relatives-Political-Party-Career-Constituency-Contact-Facebook-and-Twitter.-1280×720-1Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the present government had saved the country from default by addressing the economic challenges deliberately created by the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Today, the project Imran has become a source of embarrassment for even those who had brought him to power as the masses are bearing the brunt of his 44-month-long economic destruction,” the minister said while addressing a news conference. “The PTI chief has crossed all limits in his enmity towards the country,” she said while lauding the leadership and the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had not only saved the country from default, but also charted the country on the path of progress. At the outset of press conference, she said the incumbent coalition government took many important steps in 14 months to undo the devastation caused by the four-year misrule of the inefficient and incompetent rulers.

The PTI chief’s 44-month reign was a period of economic destruction, inflation, theft, loot and plunder, she added. His government signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions, first violated it and then suspended, pushing the country to the brink of default. The PTI chairman had , in fact, crossed all limits to harm national interests as he and his cronies wanted the country to default like Sri Lanka, she added. The petrol price was, she said, reduced by the PTI chief in 2022 in violation of the IMF programme and it was done intentionally to get petty political mileage. The minister recalled that when the present government came to power as a result of the first ever successful no-confidence motion in country’s history against the former prime minister, the economy was completely in ruins with jobless youth and unprecedented inflation.

There was acute shortage of energy and there was hardly any fund to purchase petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG), she added. “When we came to power, the country was close to default, on the contrary when they (PTI) were brought in the government in 2018, it was developing at a growth rate of over 6.2 per cent.” The minister said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government ended its tenure in 2018 with surplus electricity, but, ironically, the PTI leaders used to mock the party for producing surplus energy. Marriyum said the PTI rulers destroyed every sector, including the foreign policy during their 44 months tenure and incumbent government faced great difficulties.

Comparing first 14 months of the PTI regime with the same period of the present coalition government, she said sugar was not only expensive but also out of stock, and similarly flour and electricity were also not available in the market despite not being expensive. Elderly women used to stand in long queues to buy a kilo of sugar during the PTI government, she recalled. The minister said during Covid-19, the price of LNG had fallen to as low as $3, but that historical opportunity to buy cheap LNG was missed. The country was left at the mercy of gas and flour mafia during the PTI regime. She said the current government not only saved the country from default in its14-month tenure, but also put the derailed economy back on track.

Marriyum said that for the first time, the IMF programme was successfully completed in 2016 during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. She said the PTI regime destroyed the foreign policy and angered all the friendly countries, but the present government restored relations with the world in a confident manner. “During 14 months we added 3,900 megawatt of electricity, but the PTI in its four years rule could not add even a single megawatt,” she added. The minister said the person who announced the construction of 350 dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made the people “dam fool”. She said,”Saving the country from default, with economic stability, is the major achievement of the present government.” Marriyum said the projects launched by Nawaz Sharif were delayed during the PTI government, that resulted into increase in their cost. Even maintenance of power production units was not carried out during the last regime, she added.

Electricity generation from furnace oil had now become nil while the furnace oil mafia was ruling the roost during the PTI’s government, she said. The minister said the previous government had put its political opponents in death cells under the false slogan of accountability, but failed to produce even a single evidence of their “crimes” in courts. Today, inexpensive oil was being imported from Russia, an affordable gas agreement had been signed with Azerbaijan but the PTI did politics on that issue as well, she remarked. She said the PTI chief and its leadership falsely claimed to have discussed oil import with the Russian leadership as no such thing was mentioned in the communique or the press release issued at the end of his Moscow visit.