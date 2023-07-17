Pakistan needed to follow China’s experience in digital innovation

Pakistan and Region countries needed to follow China’s experience unleashing potential of digital innovation, said Prof Seyed Komail Tayebi, President of the ECO Science Foundation, a Pakistan-based regional scientific alliance. “China’s experience in digital transformation provides us with invaluable lessons and policy strategies that we can learn from and adapt to the unique context of each ECO member country, especially Central Asian economies and beyond, Prof Seyed Komail Tayebi said.

This will not only strengthen the ties between China and the ECO region but also foster welfare, sustainable development, and prosperity for all,” During the symposium on the China-Central Asia Forum on Digital Innovation and Governance, held as part of the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) in Beijing earlier this month, Prof Tayebi acknowledged and commended the remarkable progress that China has made in its digital transformation journey. He added that “China’s success in embracing digital technologies, fostering innovation, economic digitalization, and implementing effective policy strategies serves as an inspiration to countries around the world, including the ECO Member Countries.” As part of its digital transformation initiatives, ECOSF recognizes the immense value of technology-enhanced learning in today’s digital age. “We are actively promoting the use of digital and innovative tools to enhance e-learning, scientific and technical literacy across our member countries,” he said. “Moreover, ECOSF is driving the transformation of traditional educational practices, leveraging digital technologies to make learning more interactive, immersive, and tailored to the needs of learners.

We are equipping individuals and institutions with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital realm, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and technological literacy.” Pakistan is rapidly embracing digitalization as a key driver of economic growth and connectivity, with the government and private sector collaborating to harness the potential of technology and innovation. As the nation steps into the digital age, various initiatives and projects are underway to transform key sectors, enhance digital infrastructure, and empower citizens. In this regard, Prof Tayebi noted that Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in developing communication and networking instruments in the region. “By implementing China’s strategies on promoting digitization, the immense potential of digital innovation and governance investment can be unlocked in Pakistan and the region to drive socio-economic growth and development in the respective nations,” he added.