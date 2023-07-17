S Korea’s Yoon vows climate action amid deadly rains

South Korea’s president vowed Monday to “completely overhaul” the country’s approach to extreme weather from climate change after at least 40 people were killed by recent flooding and landslides during monsoon rains. Rescue workers waded through thick mud as they drained a flooded underpass in central Cheongju, searching for more victims after vehicles were trapped in the tunnel by flash floods, the interior ministry said, with nine people still missing nationwide. South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, and days of torrential rain have caused widespread flooding and landslides, with rivers bursting their banks, and reservoirs and dams overflowing. More rain is forecast in the coming days.

“This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace — we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it,” President Yoon Suk Yeol said during an emergency response meeting Monday. The idea that extreme weather linked to climate change “is an anomaly and can’t be helped needs to be completely overhauled”, he said, calling for “extraordinary determination” to improve the country’s preparedness and response. South Korea will “mobilize all available resources” including the military and police to help with rescue efforts, he said.

“The rainy season is not over yet, and the forecast is now that there will be torrential rain again tomorrow,” he added. Following the meeting, Yoon, who returned from an overseas trip early Monday, travelled to Yecheon in North Gyeongsang province — one of the hardest hit villages, where more than a third of houses were damaged in landslides and two people remain missing. Dressed in a green jacket, often donned by top officials during public emergencies, Yoon was briefed by officials as he walked past piles of fallen trees and relief workers shovelling mud.

“I’ve never seen something like this in my life, hundreds of tonnes of rocks rolling down from the mountain,” Yoon told the villagers. “How surprised you must have been.” “I’ll do everything I can to restore the village,” he added. The majority of the casualties — including 19 of the dead and eight of the missing — were from North Gyeongsang province and were largely due to massive landslides in the mountainous area that engulfed houses with people inside.

Some of the people who have been reported missing were swept away when a river overflowed in the province, the interior ministry said. The most destructive storm to hit South Korea this year continued on Monday to lash the country for the ninth consecutive day, resulting in 40 deaths and over 10,000 people forced to evacuate. The heavy rainfall that began on July 9 caused landslides, damaged homes and submerged vehicles, with the central and southern regions of South Korea having suffered the most severe damage.

In Yecheon, hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers, and police are combing through thick mud in search of survivors after landslides destroyed homes and caused roads to buckle. At least nine people have died, and eight are still missing in this area, officials said. In Cheongju, rescue workers, including divers, are tirelessly searching for survivors in a muddy tunnel where approximately 15 vehicles, including a bus, were trapped in a flash flood that inundated the passageway within minutes on Saturday. So far, 13 bodies have been recovered, and nine people have been rescued and treated for injuries.

The Interior Ministry said nearly 900 fire, police and military personnel took part in the underpass rescue operation, using boats, underwater drones and other equipment. The widespread destruction includes nearly 200 damaged or destroyed homes across the country and around 150 damaged roads over the past few days, an Interior Ministry report said. Torrential rains continue to pour, with some areas in the south receiving up to 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) of rainfall per hour. The central and southern regions could potentially receive an additional 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of rain until Tuesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued warnings for more heavy rain until Wednesday and urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Although South Korea is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, the country is usually well-prepared, resulting in relatively low death tolls. This year, the severity of this storm has highlighted the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events due to climate change. Scientists say climate change is the cause behind the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events across the globe.

The situation in North Korea remains unclear, but state media reports have indicated heavy rainfall in recent weeks. The reports have also mentioned measures being taken to safeguard crops in a country that has long grappled with severe food shortages.