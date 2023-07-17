Russian fighter bomber crashed in Sea of Azov

A Russian fighter jet Su-25 bomber crashed into the Sea of Azov Monday, with the pilot successfully ejecting the plane, a video uploaded on the social media platform Telegram shows. According to the Reuters report, a Russian Su-25 fighter went down near the town of Yeysk. The video on social media appeared to show a parachute descending over the sea near a beach, and a large splash in the water. Yeysk lies across the Sea of Azov from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. According to TASS news agency, the preliminary cause of the crash of the Su-25 is engine failure. Telegram channels Mash and Baza noted that the pilot could not be saved, who said to have died after breaking his leg upon impact and getting tangled in his parachute. Earlier, followed by an attack on the Crimean Bridge Monday, authorities in the Krasnodar region said that security measures in the region had been strengthened. It is the second military plane crash in the town of Yeysk since Moscow launched its special military operation against Ukraine. In October, a Su-34 fighter jet crashed into an apartment building after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, killing 16 people and injuring dozens of others, according to a Moscow Times report. Since the operation commenced, the airspace around the south of Russia has been closed, the report suggested.