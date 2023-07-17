Ulema’s role imperative for promoting religious harmony: minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday urged the ulema to play a role in promoting religious harmony and unity during the holy month of Muharram Ul Haram.

He said while presiding over a meeting of the divisional peace committee here at the Commissioner’s office. The minister said that Ulema had always played a crucial role in maintaining religious harmony and asked them to coordinate with the district administration for Muharram security arrangements, adding “Sectarian unity is the need of the hour”. Dr Jamal added that scholars belonging to different schools of thought in the province had assured the implementation of the Muharram code of conduct. He said Rawalpindi was sensitive to Muharram and asked them to keep an eye on those who spread religious hatred and sectarianism through social media.