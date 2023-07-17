Naqvi orders availability of necessary funds to RIC

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of various departments at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), which included the emergency ward, CT scan, X-ray room, and fluoroscopy. During the visit, he interacted with patients and their attendants to garner feedback on the medical facilities, with a particular focus on angiography, angioplasty, and overall cleanliness standards. The patients and their attendants expressed their contentment with the provided amenities and commended the attentiveness of the doctors and paramedics, as well as the availability of medicines at the hospital.

Recognizing the significance of accessible healthcare, the chief minister ordered the opening of the ICU ward to the general public and expressed his satisfaction with the high quality of healthcare services offered at the institution. He further emphasized that the hospital serves as a valuable healthcare facility for heart patients and expressed his appreciation for the dedication demonstrated by the doctors and paramedics. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the hospital, the CM instructed the health secretary to guarantee the availability of necessary funds and other essential requirements.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took to Twitter to express his profound admiration for the exceptional standard of treatment facilities he witnessed during his visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. He commended the hospital management and doctors for their diligent efforts in providing medical care to a significant number of patients. Despite the overwhelming patient load, there was not a single complaint regarding the treatment received during his visit. Recognizing the need for continuous improvement, the health secretary has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring enhanced healthcare services, the CM added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that under no circumstances should farmers sell cotton at less than Rs 8500. The Punjab government will protect the rights of cotton farmers and Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal commissioners have been directed to ensure the sale of cotton at the fixed support price. The cotton farmers will be compensated for their labor and the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps in this regard, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the cotton crop is the guarantee of the prosperity of the farmer and the development of the country. Steps are taken at all levels to ensure the price of cotton to the farmers at Rs.8500 per maund and field teams of the agriculture department have also been mobilized in this regard, he concluded.

LWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Muharram: The Lahore Waste Management Company issued its sanitation plan for Muharram to effectively maintain cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, and collecting and disposing of the solid waste.

According to the plan, special cleanliness arrangements would be made and more than 600 sanitary workers would be deployed on all routes of processions and majalis. The LWMC will also wash mechanically 120 Imambargahs along with routes of processions and majalis. In order to facilitate citizens and raise awareness among people, the LWMC would install service delivery camps at different points. The monitoring of cleaning operation and complaint management will be ensured from LWMC control room.

Chief Executive Officer LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the department is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of Lahore and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days. All town managers would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time people should also cooperate with the LWMC and avoid littering.