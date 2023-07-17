170 Fulbright Scholarship students to depart for USA

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Monday announced that 170 accomplished Pakistanis had been awarded the prestigious ‘Fulbright Scholarship’ to study and conduct advanced research at leading U.S. universities. The flagship academic exchange program of the U.S. Government, the Fulbright Program, enabled students from around the world to attend universities across the United States, said a press release issued here on Monday. The 2023 cohort gathered for a two-day pre-departure orientation to prepare for their educational journey and learn about the American culture, life on campus, and opportunities for exchange students in the United States.

U.S. Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, William Ostick congratulated the students on securing the scholarship and advised them to connect with fellow students and learn from each other’s experiences. “In the United States, the students will be cultural ambassadors, strengthening ties between the peoples of Pakistan and the United States. They will connect with Americans eager to learn more about Pakistan. And when return, the student can help explain America – its people, its values, and its character their communities,” he added.

This year’s 170 participants belong to 44 public and private universities. Among these are 129 Master’s and 41 PhD students and 7 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) fellows. Women represent 61 percent of this year’s departing cohort. The recipients will begin their educational journey this fall at 81 U.S. universities in various disciplines, including engineering, energy management, and social sciences.

“This year’s cohort of Fulbrighters continues to represent the rich diversity of Pakistan with grantees drawn from every province and region of the country. The prestigious scholarship is merit-based, but the merit is not just grades and examination results. Fulbrighters are selected for their potential to contribute to the social and economic development of Pakistan and for their ability to represent and build bridges between our two cultures. We hope that bright and gifted individuals studying and teaching at universities across Pakistan will be encouraged to consider applying if they have a vision for how their higher education in the United States can help them uplift and support their communities in the future,” William Ostick said. Operated in 160 countries, the Fulbright Program is administered by binational commissions and U.S. embassies.

The Fulbright Commission in Pakistan, also known as USEFP, manages the largest program in the world in terms of U.S. government contribution.