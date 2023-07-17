Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram: DG

Director General (DG) Dr Khateer Ahmed on Monday said that Rescue 1122 had completed all the preparations to provide facilities to the mourners during Muharram. In a statement issued here, he said, “All the district emergency officers have been directed to cancel the leaves of all staff during Muharram to ensure optimum rescuers’ availability to cope with any emergency situation.” He said that during Muharram, more than three thousand rescue personnel would perform duty across the province while 78 ambulances, 20 fire vehicles over 300 ambulances, and other operational vehicles and personnel would also be deployed for emergency services. He said that Emergency Medical Response Unit (EMS) and rescue personnel would remain alert along with the mourning processions and medical camps would be set up at different places for the mourners.